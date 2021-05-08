Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Personalis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Personalis in the first quarter worth $335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $22.75. 583,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,238. The firm has a market cap of $995.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.