Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

