Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 250,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

