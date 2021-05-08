Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 10% on Insider Selling

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.76. Approximately 22,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 381,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Specifically, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,711,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282 in the last three months.

OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $7,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

