OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

OSIS stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 105,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

