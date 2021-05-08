Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

