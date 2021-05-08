OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

KIDS stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 265,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,337. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

