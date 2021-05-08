Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $19.73. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 9,094 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $921,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,897,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

