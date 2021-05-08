Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $921,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,897,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.