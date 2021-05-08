Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,784,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $921,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

