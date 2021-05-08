ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 171,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
