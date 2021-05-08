O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Gregory D. Johnson Sells 4,892 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $562.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.27 and a 12 month high of $564.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

