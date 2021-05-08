OptiToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,708.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $293,337.03 and approximately $6,708.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00253196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 477.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.73 or 0.01135377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00750073 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 39,742.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002187 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 coins. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

