Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. 600,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

