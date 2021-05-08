Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $789.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.41 million and the lowest is $785.30 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $740.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 600,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,247. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

