Oppenheimer Weighs in on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.24, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

