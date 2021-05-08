Oppenheimer Weighs in on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 33.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 215.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 611,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.