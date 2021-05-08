Oppenheimer Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.