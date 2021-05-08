Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN opened at $42.30 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $3,008,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $35,709,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.