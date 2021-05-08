Oppenheimer Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $231.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.83.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.41. 1,360,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,525. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,509,000 after purchasing an additional 294,538 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

