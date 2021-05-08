Opium (OPIUM) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and $105.35 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.34 or 0.00011003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.06 or 0.01113117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,522.90 or 0.99880365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

