Open Governance Token (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00796826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,747.50 or 0.09763359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044686 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.