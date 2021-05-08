Ontology Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00066257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 210,239.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.01 or 0.00330993 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

