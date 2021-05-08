OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 88,588 shares.The stock last traded at $53.72 and had previously closed at $53.25.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,741 shares of company stock worth $9,768,393.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

