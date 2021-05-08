OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 216,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,654. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $894.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 196,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

