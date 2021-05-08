ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

OGS stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

