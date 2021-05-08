Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 898,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,999. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

