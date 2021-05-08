ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $339,300.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George H. Cave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06.

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.63 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

