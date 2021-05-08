Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $152.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 162.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

