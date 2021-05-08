Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.71

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.71 and traded as high as $157.01. Omega Flex shares last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 24,336 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Omega Flex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Omega Flex by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

