Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.