Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

ZEUS stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

