Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.08 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

