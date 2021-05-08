Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $268.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $237.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average is $248.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

