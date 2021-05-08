OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCANF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCANF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

