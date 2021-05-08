Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 million-$13.10 million.

Shares of OBCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 3,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,219. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.