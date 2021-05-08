Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

