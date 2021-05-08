Obee Network (OBEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $30,207.58

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $30,207.58 and approximately $2,479.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00252418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.31 or 0.01146292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 335.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00745020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.02 or 0.99993666 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.