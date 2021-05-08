Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 769 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $19,275,259. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

