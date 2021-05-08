Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $375.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.98 and a 200-day moving average of $347.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

