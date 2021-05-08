Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $23.81 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 2.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,872 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $266.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $268.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.72 and its 200 day moving average is $247.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

