Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at $148,374,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.