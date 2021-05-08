Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 61,115 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

