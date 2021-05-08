NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.14. 553,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

