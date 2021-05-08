NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.