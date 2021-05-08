Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$52.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

TSE:NTR traded up C$2.10 on Friday, reaching C$74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The firm has a market cap of C$42.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$41.50 and a 12-month high of C$75.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.08.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 171.77%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

