Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $390,855.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 156,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

