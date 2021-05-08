Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Superdry stock opened at GBX 394 ($5.15) on Thursday. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a market cap of £323.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Superdry alerts:

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.