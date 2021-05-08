Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.
Superdry stock opened at GBX 394 ($5.15) on Thursday. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a market cap of £323.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About Superdry
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.