Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Raised to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,219.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,873. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

