Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Mark H. Lawrence Sells 500 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.